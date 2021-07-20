NBA expands broadcast deal with DAZN

The NBA has announced a multiyear broadcast partnership expansion with DAZN, the OTT sports subscription service.

The deal will provide basketball fans in Austria, Germany and Switzerland with even more access to NBA games and content; The expanded partnership now features NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour-a-day channel featuring live and archive NBA games every week, studio programming and analyst coverage.



The current season of NBA is drawing to close, with the Milwaukee Bucks playing the Phoenix Suns in the finals. The Bucks currently lead 3-2 in the best of seven series.