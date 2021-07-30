DISH Adds HBO Max, HBO, Cinemax

DISH Network has announced that the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the HBO and Cinemax premium networks are now available to DISH TV customers in the US through a new agreement with WarnerMedia. Tied to the launch and for a limited time, DISH is offering customers a 10-day free preview to access HBO and Cinemax.

“Our number one priority at DISH is and always has been to provide our customers the best entertainment experience,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. “Our customers now have greater choice in the content they can access. HBO Max and Cinemax offer iconic, beloved and acclaimed content that our customers will enjoy.”

DISH TV customers can subscribe to the HBO Max Ad Free plan for $12 per month for up to 12 months when they subscribe by October 27th, a discount off its standard $14.99 per month pricing. The subscription includes access to the entire HBO service, DC’s iconic superheroes, exclusive Max Originals and much more. Plus, throughout 2021, customers can watch some of biggest Warner Bros movies, premiering in cinemas and on HBO Max on the same day and available on the platform for 31 days from release.

Additionally, DISH TV customers will get six live channels, including HBO, HBO Family and HBO Signature, as well as access to thousands of movies and shows on demand.

DISH TV customers can also subscribe to Cinemax for $10 per month. The subscription includes access to Hollywood hits, aoriginal series and behind-the-scenes exclusives. DISH TV customers will get three live channels, including Cinemax, 5-Star Max and More Max, as well as access to thousands of movies on demand.

“When we launched HBO Max, we set out to make it available to customers everywhere they chose to access premium content, and today’s launch with DISH is a key addition to our distribution strategy for the platform,” said Scott Miller, Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for WarnerMedia. “We’re excited that DISH customers can now access all that HBO Max – as well as our premium linear networks –have to offer.”

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with over 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

On-demand HBO and Cinemax content requires an internet-connected DISH Hopper or Wally. Access to the HBO Max app requires a compatible streaming device and internet connection. The 10-day free preview runs from August 6th through August 15th.