Prasanna Gopalakrishnan appointed Sky Group CTO

Prasanna Gopalakrishnan has been appointed Sky Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) following a global search. Gopalakrishnan will join Sky in September 2021 and oversee technology teams across Sky’s markets. She will be joining the executive leadership team at Sky, reporting to Sky Group Chief Executive, Dana Strong, and will be based out of London.

Sky says that Gopalakrishnan has an “outstanding” track record in delivering complex technology and digital transformation. She is currently Managing Director & CIO of Consumer Tech Business Operations at Bank of America, driving Digital strategy and implementation for customers and employees worldwide. Prior to this, Gopalakrishnan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Boston Private and has previously held leadership roles at Harvard University, Fidelity Investments, Thomson Reuters and State Street Bank.

Gopalakrishnan has been on advisory boards of a number of start-ups focused on Blockchain and Cyber Security helping deliver new business models, platform and product development.

As a vocal advocate for women in technology she has been a strong promoter of diversity and inclusion throughout her career, and she serves in various capacities to develop women into leadership roles. She has also been recognised with numerous awards for outstanding digital leadership and transformation efforts.

Mohamed Hammady, current Group CTO, took the decision to step down as Group CTO at the end of 2020. He will continue in role until Gopalakrishnan joins Sky in September.

“Prasanna brings a unique combination of expertise across digital transformation, cyber protection, and secure telecoms networks,” commented Dana Strong, Sky Group Chief Executive. She is a known and respected leader in her field, and we are looking forward to having her on the team at Sky.”

“Sky’s focus on customer experience has always impressed me,” added Gopalakrishnan. “It’s an iconic brand well known for putting customers first and leading with technology innovation. Sky has a vibrant and admirable culture and there’s no better time to join – the entire industry is being disrupted and we can help drive the customer experience forward. I’m very excited and thrilled to join an incredibly talented team.”