Pro7 takes ‘first look’ at John de Mol’s Talpa

August 12, 2021
ProSieben subsidiary Seven.One Entertainment Grp has signed a ‘first look’ agreement with John de Mol’s content development company Talpa Concepts. The news goes down well with analysts.

A report from analysts at investment bank Exane/BNPP suggests that this is positive news for Pro7. “ProSieben thus secures exclusive first access rights to all formats developed or licensed by Talpa Concepts in the future.  Seven.One Entertainment Group will also be the exclusive producer for all new Talpa formats in the TV markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The contract runs for several years,” says the bank’s report.

“In light of flagship brands becoming increasingly important on TV to gather larger (and also young audiences) such as Germany’s Next Topmodel or The Voice, we view the announcement as a positive. John de Mol, former founder of Endemol and Talpa Media, is known for his creations of global block busters like Big Brother and The Voice,” says Exane/BNPP.


