WarnerMedia to sell TMZ?

By Chris Forrester
August 12, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Tabloid entertainment publisher and broadcasting brand TMZ is reportedly being sold to Fox by AT&T.

The move is yet another sign that AT&T/Warner is looking to divest itself of non-core business divisions. AT&T is also in the process of combining WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global streaming entertainment company.

TMZ is already part of the Fox family in that it airs a TV show (TMZ on TV) on Fox’s broadcast TV stations.

TMZ’s tabloid-heavy on-line publication specialises in entertainment and celebrity-led news.

However, readers with long memories might sense a certain déjà vu in the reports. Go back to 2017 and the then $85 million ‘merger’ between AT&T and TimeWarner also prompted reports that CNN and TMZ would be sold once the merger wrapped.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Mediaset denies pay-TV sell-off
  2. Ho joins WarnerMedia Kids APAC
  3. WarnerMedia selling CNN Centre
  4. WarnerMedia Kids APAC appoints Lim
  5. Packer to sell Foxtel stake

You must be logged in to post a comment Login