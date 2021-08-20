Gilat wins major LatAm SES contract

Israel-based Gilat Satellite Networks has received a “multi-million dollar” contract from SES for multiple broadband applications in Latin America.

Gilat says its multi-service platform will support SES in cellular telco backhauling, enterprise and Universal Service Obligation (USO) projects, as SES extends services into Latin America with the deployment on new regional hubs.

“SES has been innovating its ground and space-based technologies to optimize our services and extend any networks wherever they are needed. These projects in Latin America exemplify the long-term, global nature of the relationship between Gilat and SES,” said Omar Trujillo, VP/Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES Networks. “Gilat’s presence in Latin America with its local delivery capabilities including site installation, field support, and technological leadership, have supported SES Networks in ensuring that even the most remote populations across Latin America receive high-quality service.”

“This award further signifies the strong strategic relationship between Gilat and SES Networks and will enable to provide connectivity for multiple applications as required in Latin America,” added Michal Aharonov, SVP/Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. “Gilat and SES share a common vision and are strongly committed to deliver high quality communication to people wherever they are.”