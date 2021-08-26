Star China Media hit with Ofcom fines

UK media regulator Ofcom has fined Star China Media Limited a total of £200,000 (€233,0000) for serious breaches of its fairness and privacy rules on its CCTV and CGTN services.

Following investigation, Ofcom upheld two complaints after it found the individuals concerned were unfairly treated and had their privacy unwarrantably infringed. Among other things, CGTN failed to obtain their informed consent to be interviewed. In addition, material facts which cast serious doubt on the reliability of their alleged confessions were left out of the programmes.

Given the seriousness of these breaches, Ofcom has imposed two financial penalties of £100,000 each, totalling £200,000, which will be passed on to HM Paymaster General.

The licence for the CGTN service was held by Star China Media Limited until February 4th 2021, at which point it was revoked by Ofcom.