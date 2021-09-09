Arcadyan, Sceenic TV screen experience

User experience broadband access technology specialist Arcadyan is collaborating with customer behaviour software company Sceenic.

Arcadyan’s new set-top-boxes are enabled with Sceenic Watch Together experience as a pre-integrated offering to its latest generation of interactive STBs. It says this brings operators a step closer to their audiences with an out of the box solution that allows the end user to invite family and friends to join them remotely.

The Watch Together experience is powered by the STB, which now includes a camera and voice technologies, enabling viewers to video chat simultaneously while watching a shared experience with their friends and loved ones.

“Continuing to work and develop products with the end-user in mind, we’ve pursued a high-quality technology development that ensures consumers get a rich and enjoyable experience from our products,” stated Raymond Hsiung, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Arcadyan Technology. “The implementation of the latest innovations, such as the Watch Together solution, powered by Sceenic, allows the users of our set-top boxes to share unique moments with their family and friends.”

“The integration of Sceenic Watch Together SDK inside Arcadyan’s set-top boxes is another milestone for us to bring the best Watch Together experience a step closer to the end-user experience,” added Jonathan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Sceenic. “Partners like Arcadyan are vital to our vision of bringing people closer together through their favourite content and platforms, this time by making it available on the big screen.”