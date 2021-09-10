Cordes appointed CEO of Triax

Ken Cordes has been named CEO of Triax. He takes on the role from September 20th.

Cordes, previously MD at Emerson Climate Technologies, will lead the combined organisation formed following the merger between Triax and Klode Media, the former Multimedia business unit of Ikusi, whose shared vision is to be the preferred partner to professionals for connected products and online services.

Ramon Sotomayor, Chairman of Triax, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Ken to Triax. His proven track record in integrating businesses, people and cultures in changing market environments is superbly suited to leading our newly merged company into the future. His unrivalled experience, energy and enthusiasm will steer Triax to new success in achieving our strategic vision.”

Cordes added: “It’s a privilege to join Triax at the beginning of our exciting new journey. There are so many opportunities to strengthen our position as technological leaders, and a commendable emphasis on customer-focused values. I’m looking forward to nurturing a culture full of opportunities and possibilities, where all our employees, partners and customers are instrumental to our future success. I’m looking forward to getting started.”