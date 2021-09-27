Controlling Britney Spears doc on Sky, NOW

Controlling Britney Spears, a new documentary that features interviews with key insiders and those with first-hand information about the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s life, is now available on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.

In a confidential report in 2016, Britney Spears told a court investigator that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” But how the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed. Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made.

From the makers of Framing Britney Spears, this film is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow company. Samantha Stark directs and Liz Day is the Supervising Producer.

Sophie Judge acquired the title on behalf of Sky.