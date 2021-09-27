Netgem announces latest CaaS launch with Premiere Max

Netgem has announced its latest ‘Content as a Service’ (CaaS) launch with new SVoD service Premiere Max.

The new service will launch in October in partnership with Premiere Media, publisher of the leading cinema magazine in France. It will include a wide selection of movies across all genres from the latest blockbusters to the classic favourites and will be managed end-to-end and editorialised on Netgem’s CaaS platform.

Over 15,000 titles will be available to rent or purchase via OTT, without the need for a subscription, across a wide range of devices at home and on-the-go. Premiere Max is designed to stand out with rich editorial content and a unique partnership mechanism with physical cinemas, allowing viewers to support their local cinema with the Premier Max service giving them back a proportion of the transaction fee.



This is the latest of a series of streaming services launching this year, starting with MyVideofutur, offering TV, SVoD, TVoD and Fibre Broadband in France to ‘Viva’. The new movie TVoD service from Netgem launched this summer, and earlier this year, France Channel, the first SVoD service for French original programming, successfully launched in the US market.

Mathias Hautefort, Netgem Group CEO, commented: “We’re very proud to partner with Premiere, a legend in cinema magazines. This latest launch confirms the growing appetite of content right owners to rely on a managed VoD platform to bring to market high engagement services and achieve better, quicker monetisation”.