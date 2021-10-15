Bloomberg Adria to launch in SE Europe

Bloomberg Media and Mtel Swiss – a broadcaster majority-owned by Telekom Srbija – have announced an agreement to create Southeast Europe’s first pan-regional, multi-platform business news network, with hubs in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Launching in 2022, Bloomberg Adria will serve business and financial news, analysis and data to the region’s growing community of business decision makers and future leaders across television, print, digital, mobile and social.

Bloomberg Adria will harness Bloomberg News’ 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries to create a news destination that combines local reporting with global economic and markets coverage. It will feature translated Bloomberg News content as well as original reporting produced from dedicated editorial hubs in Belgrade, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Sarajevo and Skopje.

“At Bloomberg Media, we’ve set out to build the leading multi-platform global business and financial media company, providing trusted content rooted in data,” said Soo Kang, Global Head of Bloomberg Media Distribution. “Bloomberg Adria expands our global footprint to new audiences in Southeast Europe who are looking for premium, global business news to help them stay informed.”

“In a business world that is changing at unprecedented speeds, the availability of relevant, accurate information and independent expert analysis is crucial for making good business decisions,” said Vladimir Lucic, CEO, Telekom Srbija. “Bloomberg has long been synonymous with reliable business information and, with Bloomberg Adria, we are excited to collaborate with Bloomberg Media to bring accurate and insightful business news to Serbia and the regional market.”