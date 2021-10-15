OneWeb launch success continues

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb has confirmed its successful launch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 358 satellites, over half of OneWeb’s entire 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Lift-off occurred on October 14th at 10:40am BST. OneWeb’s satellites were separated from the rocket in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

OneWeb is now over the halfway point toward delivering global service by 2022 and is seeing growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services. OneWeb has raised $2.7 billion since November 2020, with no debt issuance.

“Now is a truly exciting time for OneWeb’s global communications network,” declared Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO. “Our talented team and partners across the globe have made enormous strides while remaining sharply focused on delivering our network. As we continue to expand and solidify new agreements, we see major demand for our services from global customers. I am incredibly proud of the team and all our partners for delivering another successful launch and taking our satellite constellation past the halfway mark.”