Eutelsat wins Ukraine’s Zeonbud contract

Eutelsat has been awarded a contract by Zeonbud which operates a 33-channel DTT system in the Ukraine.

Zeonbud the nationwide licensed DTT operator transmitting Ukraine’s 33 major channels covering a wide range of broadcast content. Launched in 2010, it reaches approximately 40 per cent of the population and covers 95 per cent of the nation.

Described as a “long-term” contract, the agreement will leverage coverage from Eutelsat’s 9B satellites over Ukraine to feed its DTT network, and potentially extend its offer to a DTH service beyond the reach of its existing tower infrastructure.

Irina Alyabyeva, Zeonbud’s CEO, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat and leverage the 9° East position to ensure the best quality of service delivery of our of national channels to our viewers, and access the optionality of extending our reach through alternative distribution models.”

Commercial terms were not revealed.