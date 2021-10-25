Juniper Networks selected by UPC Poland

Juniper Networks, a specialist in secure, AI-driven networks, has been selected by UPC Poland, Liberty Global’s largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe, to provide a 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland’s international core infrastructure.

UPC Poland’s network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers and a range of 1G/per second business voice and data services. This network upgrade is in direct response to a number of key business imperatives for UPC Poland. These include sustaining the quality of user experience across the 3.7 million households and thousands of mobile customers it currently serves, while enabling further growth, effective and flexible operational cost controls and strict adherence to parent company Liberty Global’s sustainability undertakings and reporting.

Monika Nowak-Toporowicz, Vice President & CTIO at UPC Poland & UPC Slovakia, commented: “Liberty Global believes the connections we are building today are helping to create a better tomorrow. This approach applies on multiple levels in UPC Poland’s new network, providing consistent, superior digital user experiences for our millions of subscribers while being mindful of space and power consumption in our data centres and points of presence. The sustainability of the Juniper PTX Series routing platform provides the best five-year Total Cost of Ownership out of the vendors we evaluated, which has also enabled us to really plan for the future and manage costs in direct ratio to ongoing growth, so our choice of the stand-out experience-first network provider was a strategic business decision that was easy to make.”

“Increasingly, service providers need to balance cost, capacity and performance with sustainability factors in their networks. UPC Poland’s deployment demonstrates that less can be more with intelligent solutions that combine physical and virtual innovations to deliver the dynamic, responsible network of the future, added Brendan Gibbs, Vice-President Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks.