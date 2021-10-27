FIFA launches in-flight, in-ship rights process

Football’s governing body FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) for the worldwide in-flight and in-ship media rights to its 2022-2023 competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The tender also includes the rights to FIFA’s youth and beach football events taking place in 2022 and 2023. The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of offering a high-quality viewing experience for all fans travelling by ship or plane.

Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 12:00 CET on Tuesday, November 16th 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop the game around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward development programme.