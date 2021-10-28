SAWA launches video platform for MENA with SES

SAWA Rights Management (SAWA), a strategic service provider to the MENA pay-TV industry, has concluded a multi-year agreement with global content connectivity solutions provider SES, where it will be delivering TV channels to commercial properties.

Under this agreement, SAWA will utilise MonacoSAT, a satellite located at 52 degrees East, to distribute the first 14 premium channels that are licensed by leading regional and international providers as well as more than 20 channels from FOX, Rotana and other channels currently available on the same satellite location.

“Our agreement with SES plays a key role in further expanding our services into the MENA region targeting IPTV, OTT and cable platforms as well as commercial properties such as hotels, hospitals, restaurants and cafés,” said Ali Ajouz, CEO of SAWA. “Thanks to the partnership with SES, known for the unparalleled reach and reliability of service they deliver globally via prime orbital positions, we are now able to efficiently expand our territory to cover the full Middle East and North Africa Region.”

Ajouz is well-known in the wider MENA region from his previous senior positions at Showtime and OSN.

“We are delighted to partner with SAWA, a well-known player in the market, and enable them to expand their service throughout the region,” said Hakan Sjodin, Vice President of EMEA, Video Sales at SES. “Not only will their customers receive access to high-quality content, they can also count on the best-in-class broadcast service we provide.”

SAWA’s TV channel distribution business reaches all main IPTV and OTT platforms as well as over 750 commercial properties across the MENA region. In addition, SAWA holds international rights to over 40 TV channels which are currently being licensed to both commercial properties and consumer platforms worldwide.