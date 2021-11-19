Vodafone, Technicolor DOCSIS 3.1 deal

Connectivity and entertainment technologist Technicolor Connected Home and multiplay telco Vodafone have announced plans to deploy next generation gateways with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities throughout Germany in 2021. This anticipated rollout of customer premises equipment (CPE) further solidifies the strong collaboration between the two companies which began in 2019 with the deployment of Technicolor DOCSIS 3.1 gateways equipped with Wi-Fi 5.

“This announcement marks another achievement in the successful partnership with Vodafone which supports multiple initiatives for improving the consumer experience related to connectivity,” states Giovanni Tumino, Vice President, Technicolor Connected Home, UK Ireland, Central South Europe, and EMEA Distribution. “Germany is one of the leading and most sophisticated markets for connected-home technology in Europe, and as such German consumers have embraced DOCSIS 3.1 and the associated high quality broadband services to the home. The pandemic has been an accelerator for end users that require improved in-home wireless access through Wi-Fi 6 technology.”

The disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand in Germany for advanced broadband services. Despite supply chain challenges over the past year, Technicolor has been able to deliver the CPE that Vodafone has requested to meet the best-in-class requirements of German households. This has been possible because of close and constructive collaboration that has taken place with key players throughout the ecosystem.

“Demand for advanced CPE technology in Germany was already on the rise prior to the pandemic,” notes Markus Delfs, Head of Group Hardware Solutions for Vodafone. “German subscribers rely heavily on high-quality broadband access technologies and are open to paying a premium to attain faster speeds to the home. Within the home, there is a growing need to support multi-user, multi-device traffic. Vodafone is committed to meeting the increasingly stringent demands of German subscribers and is pleased to be working with Technicolor Connected Home to bring next generation gateways to market.”