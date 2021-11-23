Orient Hontai to inject €620m into Mediapro

Chinese Group Orient Hontai is set to increase its share of in Spanish TV group Mediapro to 76 per cent in exchange for a €620 million injection to save the group from bankruptcy.
Some €150 million will be paid immediately through subordinated debt. The additional €470 million will then be approved by a shareholding meeting to enlarge social capital.
With the move, Orient Hontai will control 76 per cent of the company, with WPP and the president Jaume Roures taking 24 per cent.
