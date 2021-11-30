France: Molotov on Vestel smart TVs

OTT live streaming and VoD platform Molotov has signed a distribution agreement with Turkish brand Vestel and will be now available on all new model smart TVs in France as well as the products sold since 2018.

A Molotov button will be integrated to Vestel remote controls during 2022 to give direct access to the service.

Recently acquired by US streaming platform fuboTV, Molotov notes it is now covering the entire smart TV market in France.

The platform offers a free version, a pay-TV version giving access to multiple pay-TV channels, as well as an AVoD service, Mango.

Molotov’s acquisition by fuboTV is subject to customary requisite approvals and the closing should take place during the first quarter of 2022.

Molotov will continue to be based in Paris and led by Jean-David Blanc, its co-founder.