DivX sues TCL over streaming patents

Chinese television manufacturer TCL is being sued by DivX over alleged patent violations. The action has been lodged at the US International Trade Commission in Washington, DC.

DivX owns numerous patents focused on video codecs and including MPEG-4 Part II, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC Ultra HD codec.

The case specifically refers to TCL’s 43” Class-4 series 4K UHD HDR ‘Smart’ Google-based units. In supplementary information DivX says some TCL units with Google and Android-based operating systems infringe its bitrate streaming of multimedia files to consumer electronics devices over internet and aren’t subject to settlement and license agreements between DivX and Roku. Roku is not a party to the action.

In September last year a similar action was started against Samsung Electronics and a number of Samsung-associated businesses as well LG Electronics, TCL Corp., TCL Technology Group Corp. and related companies. MediaTek Inc., MediaTek USA Inc., MStar Semiconductor, Inc. (together, MediaTek); and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Realtek) were also cited in the action.

The September 2020 action was settled in July 2021.