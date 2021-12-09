Goossens appointed CEO of BCE

RTL Group has announced that Christophe Goossens has been appointed CEO of the Group’s Luxembourg-based technical service provider, Broadcasting Center Europe (BCE), effective immediately. He will take over the leadership of BCE in addition to his role as CEO of RTL Luxembourg.

Fred Lemaire, currently CEO of BCE, will become Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BCE – responsible for Finance and Operations – and CFO of RTL Luxembourg, also effective immediately.



Elmar Heggen, COO and Deputy CEO of RTL Group, said: “Christophe Goossens has shown strong leadership skills in transforming RTL Luxembourg into a fully integrated media company across TV, radio, streaming and online. At the same time, he has enriched RTL Luxembourg’s news offering and strengthened the company’s editorial independence. His entrepreneurial spirit, digital mindset and strong network will be key to enhance BCE’s market position as a leading technical service provider – both in Luxembourg and across Europe. I am delighted that Fred Lemaire will continue to serve in the executive management of BCE and will also contribute his experience and financial expertise to the further development of RTL Luxembourg. I thank Christophe Goossens and Fred Lemaire for their achievements and dedication, wish them the best of success in their new positions and look forward to continuing our close collaboration.”