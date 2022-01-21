CineLife on TiVo+ platform

Magnolia Pictures, an independent theatrical and home entertainment distributor in the US, along with its sister company Spotlight Cinema Networks, have announced the launch of CineLife on the TiVo+ platform.

The linear channel offers independent films and documentaries from Magnolia Pictures’ expansive catalogue.

“TiVo is a trailblazer in the ever-evolving home entertainment landscape and provides Magnolia Pictures with unbridled access to an all-new audience who will be able to enjoy our celebrated catalogue from the comfort of their homes,” said Jeff Cuban, COO of Mark Cuban Companies Entertainment Properties. “With the CineLife channel, we’re able to join in TiVo’s ‘content first; approach to entertainment by showcasing the strength of our catalogue on a rapidly growing platform.”

“TiVo is excited to add Magnolia Pictures’ award-winning film catalogue and CineLife channel to the TiVo+ content network.” said Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer for TiVo’s parent company Xperi. “I’m certain our audience across the TiVo+ distribution network will enjoy the indie dramas, action movies, documentaries and comedies brought to life on ‘CineLife’.”