MPEG LA offers one-stop licence for ATSC 3.0

MPEG LA has announced the availability of the ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio Licence providing one-stop access to patents that are essential to the next generation broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).

ATSC 3.0, already available in South Korea and many US television markets, improves the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on fixed digital televisions and converter boxes as well as mobile devices, and enhanced accessibility, personalisation, interactivity, and advanced emergency alert service capability.

“MPEG LA is proud to continue its role in support of the broadcast industry’s next generation terrestrial broadcast system that began with our licenses for the ATSC 1.0 standard and the MPEG-2 video compression standard used in ATSC 1.0,” said MPEG LA President and CEO Larry Horn. “As a convenience to ATSC 3.0 implementers and the potential that ATSC 3.0 brings to market, our ATSC 3.0 Licence will continue MPEG LA’s rich and reliable tradition of addressing the market’s need for transactional efficiency and predictability in accessing necessary intellectual property rights owned by many different organisations under a single licence. We are especially proud to be joined in this effort by leading ATSC 3.0 developers from all over the world.”

The initial patent owners to MPEG LA’s ATSC 3.0 Licence are CableTelevision Laboratories, Cerinet USA, Communications Research Centre Canada (CRC), part of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Dolby Laboratories, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Foerderung der angewandten Forschung; Koninklijke KPN; Koninklijke Philips, NEC, Nippon Hoso Kyokai; ONE Media, Panasonic, Shanghai National Engineering Research Center of Digital Television and Sun Patent Trust.