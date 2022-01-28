Apple sets revenue record

Apple has reported record revenues for its Q1 to December, up 8.3 per cent from a year earlier to $123.9 billion (€111bn). Net profit rose 20 per cent to $34.6 billion, and the operating profit improved 24 percent to $41.5 billion.

The supply constraints of previous quarters did not appear to harm Apple’s results this time around, as the company showed growth across all product categories, apart from the iPad.

Apple said it has sold around 1.8 billion devices to date, and the company expects to pass the two billion market later this year.

Apple said earlier this month that it had 745 million paid subscriptions for its services worldwide.