Baird joins BBC Studios’ digital news team

BBC Studios has announced a number of new roles aimed at further bolstering its digital news team.

News Corp SVP and Global Head of Product Jennie Baird has been appointed to a newly created position of EVP and MD of Digital News and Streaming. During her tenure at News Corp, Baird was responsible for developing digital solutions for News Corp’s range of media companies including Dow Jones, News UK, News Corp Australia, New York Post, Storyful, Realtor.com, Foxtel and HarperCollins Publishers. In her new role, she will lead on the development of the vision and investment plans needed to continue driving growth and audiences for the BBC’s digital news products around the globe. Baird will also assume responsibility for the BBC’s recently launched documentary and podcast services – BBC Select and BBC Podcasts, which are available to audiences in the US and Canada.

Baird will report to Rebecca Glashow, President, BBC Studios Americas, who is responsible for developing and commercialising the BBC’s digital news portfolio outside of the UK.

Glashow said: “Jennie is a digital heavyweight in the constantly evolving news media landscape. As record audiences turn to the BBC for news they can trust, the creation of this role and her appointment reflect our ambitions to further reinforce our global news team and double down on our commitment to providing a world-leading digital offering.”

Baird said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an organization whose very name is synonymous with quality. At a moment in time when impartial, accurate, and trusted information is more essential than ever, I look forward to helping grow the digital reach of BBC News outside the UK, and to exploring innovative ways the BBC might better serve global news consumers.”