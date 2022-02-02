US creatives call for copyright protection

America’s leading creative industries have filed their annual ‘Special 301’ submission to the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), asking the US government to ensure its trading partners provide strong copyright laws, effectively and efficiently enforce those laws, and eliminate other discriminatory and restrictive barriers to digital trade in music, movies, TV programming, literary works, video games, and other copyrighted materials.

According to the International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA), a private sector coalition of trade associations representing US copyright-based industries working to improve copyright protection and enforcement, opening these markets, including by strengthening copyright policies and enforcement, is critical for US creative industries to continue their substantial contributions to the nation’s economy, which in 2019 represented $1.5 trillion in economic output and almost six million well-paying American jobs, nearly 4.5 per cent of total domestic private employment.

“The US creative industries create millions of well-paying, quality jobs and grow the economy, while enriching our lives and culture every day,” noted Kevin M. Rosenbaum, IIPA Executive Director. “Creators have done their part, embracing new technologies and making creative content widely and conveniently available in legitimate markets online. The US government should support those efforts by working to address foreign governments’ policies and practices that deny adequate protection and enforcement of copyright and fair and equitable access to their markets.”

“Opening key markets around the world to products and services that embody American creativity, support US jobs, and promote creators’ contributions to our economy and society, should be a key component of the Administration’s worker-centred trade policy,” he asserted. “We commend USTR and interagency partners for working through very challenging circumstances again this year to ensure the Special 301 process remains a positive catalyst for change.”

IIPA’s submission focuses on several key markets and recommends the following:

Eleven countries—Argentina, Chile, China, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russian Federation, South Africa, Ukraine, and Vietnam—for placement on USTR’s Priority Watch List; and

Eight—Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Poland, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and United Arab Emirates—for placement on USTR’s Watch List.

Among the cross-cutting challenges highlighted in IIPA’s Special 301 submission are: