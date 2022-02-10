US DOJ greenlights Discovery, WarnerMedia deal

Discovery’s proposed acquisition of TV and film studio WarnerMedia has passed the US Department of Justice’s antitrust review, clearing another hurdle toward closing.
The $43 billion (€37.59bn) deal, which was first announced in May 2021, received unconditional antitrust clearance from the European Commission in December.
WarnerMedia parent AT&T Corp has also received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service approving the merger’s tax-free status, another key requirement for the deal.
The acquisition now awaits approval by Discovery’s shareholders. It already has the support of investors John Malone and the Newhouse family.
