South Africa: 6 bidders for spectrum

South Africa’s communications regulator ICASA has approved six bidders for next month’s capacity auction.

They are Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Rain. The invitations to apply and to submit for the auction was issued back in December 2021 with a requirement to firm up their applications by January 31st.

However, telco Telkom has mounted a legal challenge to the whole process.

“The fact that all six applicants have qualified illustrates the robustness of our telecommunications sector in South Africa,” said ICASA chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng.

The chairman noted the complaints from Telkom and said that ICASA would confront any litigation “head on”.

South Africa’s High Court will hear Telkom’s complaints in April, after the auction has wrapped.