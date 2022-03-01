Pact statement on Ukraine

Pact, the UK trade body, has issued a statement on the situation in Ukraine. The statement reads:

“Pact expresses our deepest sympathy for the people of Ukraine, and in particular our colleagues working in Ukraine’s film and television sector.

Along with other industry organisations, Pact calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for a resolution of conflict by diplomatic means respecting the rule of law and the rights of the Ukrainian people.



International sanctions are being implemented against the Russian Government. Whilst Pact sympathises with Russian creatives who do not have the same freedoms and safeguards that we enjoy in the United Kingdom, Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website and calls on members to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia for the time being.



Pact joins the call of millions in expressing our fervent hope for peace.”