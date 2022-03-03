BPG Awards 2022: Audio Nominations

Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook; music presenters Petroc Trelawney, Vick Hope and Jamz Supernova; and journalists Amol Rajan, Aasmah Mir, Iain Dale and Jon Ronson are among the nominees for this year’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) audio awards, encompassing radio and podcasts.

Holland and Sandbrook’s podcast The Rest Is History has been shortlisted as UK Podcast of the Year, alongside the literary podcast Backlisted, with John Mitchinson and Andy Miller; Nicky Woolf’s Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon; Tortoise Media’s Sweet Bobby; and Things Fell Apart, presented by Jon Ronson.

Amol Rajan from BBC Radio 4 has been nominated as Audio Presenter of the Year, alongside Aasmah Mir who presents Times Radio Breakfast with Stig Abell, Iain Dale of LBC, Petroc Trelawny of BBC Radio 3 and Vick Hope of BBC Radio 1.

Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell with Times Radio Breakfast is also nominated as Radio Programme of the Year, alongside Jamz Supernova on 6 (BBC 6 Music), The Eco Show (Marlow FM 97.5) Uncanny with Danny Robins (BBC Radio 4) and Woman’s Hour (BBC Radio 4).

The chair of the BPG audio jury, journalist and broadcaster Scott Bryan, said: “Once again the jury, consisting of many of the best critics and writers in the country, were blown away with the quality and variety of audio on offer. Whittling down our longlist of entries to our eventual shortlist and winner in each category was a bit of a nightmare, but it just goes to show the strength of British audio at the moment.”

The BPG Television, Streaming and Audio Awards – for work commissioned or premiered in the UK and screened in 2021 – are prized by programme-makers because they are chosen independently by radio and TV correspondents, critics and previewers.

The 48th annual BPG Awards ceremony – attended by the winners, BPG members and guests – will take place at lunchtime on Friday March 25th 2022 at The Brewery in the City of London. It will be supported for the first time by YouTube, the video sharing and social media platform owned by Google.