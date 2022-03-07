SES vs Intelsat: Tolley statements filed

Lawyers for SES filed an additional motion into the court hearing its lawsuit against Intelsat over the 50/50 division of the FCC’s C-band $9.7 billion ‘incentive payments’.

Intelsat’s former CFO David Tolley was deposed twice (on April 15th and October 18th) last year but was not called as a witness during the recent overall hearings held before Judge Keith Phillips and which wrapped on February 10th. SES is now seeking to call Tolley.

Both of the transcripts have been filed under seal and thus not available to read at the moment, with SES claiming that the depositions contain confidential commercial material.

The SES lawyers have specifically identified dozens of line-items taken from the initial 416-page deposition, plus items selected from the subsequent October deposition which resulted in a 283-page transcription.