Streaming Video Alliance publishes new tech specs

The Streaming Video Alliance, a global technical association developing solutions to address technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, has announced that new technical specification documents have recently been approved and are immediately available to the public.

The Configuration Interface, produced by the Open Caching Working Group, is a series of three documents that specifies the motivational drivers, use cases, and standards for a configuration interface to facilitate interoperability within the content delivery network (CDN) and Open Caching ecosystems. The 5G and the Edge Cloud for Streaming Video document provides an outline of 5G technologies; the types of use cases and enhanced consumer experiences it will support; and the potential benefits for content owners, ecosystem vendors, network operators, and viewers.

“Developing and introducing new public specifications is one of the SVA’s top priorities and represents some of the most important work produced by our members,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “I want to recognize and thank our members from the Open Caching Working Group and Networking and Transport Working Group for their commitment to bringing their respective projects full circle.”