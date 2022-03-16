Cuomo files for $125m from CNN

Following his December 2021 firing, Chris Cuomo has launched an arbitration demand with CNN for $125 million (€113.5).

“As a result of Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways,” states a demand for arbitration filed by Cuumo’s attorneys.

“Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” adds the filing.

Deadline reports CNN will be responding to the filing stating whether they believe there is an actual dispute to arbitrate here — if not that could send dispute to the courts.