Data: Loki most-watched Marvel show on Disney+

April 1, 2022

Loki is reportedly the most watched watch Marvel title on the Disney+ streaming service.

The six-episode season drew 5.23 billion minutes of watch time and was the first Marvel series to exceed 1 billion minutes in a single week, according to data from The Hollywood Reporter. Because of its small episode order, Loki had the highest average watch time of any Marvel or Star Wars series, with just under 872 million minutes per episode in its first six weeks.



Disney+’s debut live-action Marvel show, WandaVision, came in second place with 4.8 billion minutes buoyed by its nine episode run.

The six-episode Falcon and the Winter Soldier ranks third at 4.15 billion total viewing hours. The most recent Marvel series, Hawkeye, had the smallest total viewing time, coming in at 3.46 billion minutes during its original run.

The four Marvel series thus far have focused on characters with strong ties to the company’s movie universe. That changed with Moon Knight which debuted this week (March 30th) and the forthcoming Ms Marvel (June 8th).

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first ever Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian comfortably reigns supreme as the most watched Disney+ original series with 14.5 billion minutes watched, whilst its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett sits at 4.4 billion minutes.