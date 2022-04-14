Homeful debuts on The Roku Channel

International producer, distributor and channel operator, Blue Ant Media has announced the launch of the free, ad-supported streaming channel, Homeful, on The Roku Channel in the US and Canada.

Homeful features some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, giving audiences a programming lineup stacked with real estate, renovations and transformations, much of it exclusive in the free streaming ecosystem.

The Roku Channel now carries Blue Ant Media’s roster of free-streaming channel brands, including Love Nature in the US in both English and Spanish; HauntTV in the US and Canada; in addition to TotalCrime in the US, and its sister channel, CrimeTime, in Canada.

“We’re excited to build on our relationship with the Roku Channel and see a huge opportunity to serve audiences in the free-streaming space with renovation and decor-inspired programming,” says Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media. “This is a category we’re committed to investing in the long term by working with producers to commission original content for Homeful in the future.”