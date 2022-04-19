SES vs Intelsat trial opens

Today (April 19th) the litigation between SES and Intelsat will open before Judge Keith Phillips in his Virginia court. The action focuses on the SES claim for a 50/50 share of the FCC’s incentive payments over the clearing of C-band frequencies over the US.

Judge Phillips, who heard Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction, is to hear the parties arguments and Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law.

The FCC announced its $9.7 billion in total C-band payments and the division of allocated cash was decided with Intelsat getting 50.02 per cent (worth $4.85 billion) while SES would get 41.15 per cent (worth $3.99 billion). SES is arguing that its ‘missing’ $420.8 million must be paid.

The hearing is likely to take just a couple of days. However, there is no fixed time for a ruling and decision from Judge Phillips; that could take months to emerge.