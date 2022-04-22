Canada’s Rogers cracks 8 Gb/s

Canadian technology and cable giant Rogers Communications has released its Q1 financials. As part of the release they said that tests and consumer trials have successfully confirmed their ability to deliver 8 Gigabits per second symmetrical data transfer on its fibre network.

The tests more than doubled the fastest published Internet speeds of any major provider in Canada, according to Rogers who, in a statement, said: “Building on its commitment to provide leading next-generation products and services to its customers, the potential of 8 Gb/s speeds will elevate and future-proof home broadband with more bandwidth, making it even easier to stream, work, surf, and game online on even more devices simultaneously.”

“Fibre-powered networks are the foundation of building world-class connectivity solutions for our customers, and it is critical that the network technology delivers on the reliability and speed our customers need,” commented Robert Dépatie, President/COO Home and Business at Rogers Communications. “With download and upload speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second and an advanced fibre technology, customers will be able to explore streaming TV, online game play, videoconferencing, immersive virtual reality and more, like never before.”

Rogers says its new Ignite Internet service, offering download and upload speeds of 8 Gbps, will be available in Summer 2022 for customers in select areas across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

A company statement added: “As technology advances and Rogers completes milestones on its path towards 10 Gbps, it continues to offer next-generation products and services to its customers, including bringing its fibre-powered network to more neighbourhoods and underserved communities. Most recently, Rogers has been investing close to C$200 million to roll out fibre Internet service to home and businesses in New Brunswick. With Rogers fibre network, that brings fibre directly to home and businesses, customers will experience a faster, reliable and more responsive online experience. And with the latest fibre network technology, all Fibre builds will have the capability of up to 8 Gbps, supporting even more devices and services in the home than ever before.”

Rogers Communications reported Q1 FY22 revenue growth of 4 per cent year-on-year to C$3.62 billion (€2.63bn). Service revenue grew 6 per cent year-on-year to C$3.2 billion.