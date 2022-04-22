Intelsat launches VideoNow EPG

Intelsat, the satellite services provider, has launched an electronic programme guide (EPG) to help viewers better navigate satellite TV programming.

VideoNow by Intelsat, in conjunction with EasyBroadcast, is a service for viewers looking for free-to-air (FTA) content on DTH platforms.

The first Intelsat satellite to be included in the service is Galaxy 19 (G-19), a multicultural and ethnic-content neighbuorhood over North America. G-19 delivers prominent cultural and faith-based programming from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa to millions of viewers in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Visitors to VideoNow will experience an easy-to-navigate interface that highlights the list of channels available on G-19 as well as descriptions, logos, genres, languages, and countries of origin.

“By providing G-19 viewers with easy access to their favourite content, we’re also creating new monetisation opportunities for our customers by increasing the visibility of channel lineups and providing more engagement and promotion opportunities,” said Bill O’Hara, VP, and GM of Media Services, Intelsat.

Some of these engagement opportunities will include the chance for advertisement and promotion on the site directly, as well as consumer analytics.

VideoNow is designed to drive viewership for broadcasters on Galaxy 19 and other satellites by providing a platform for content discovery and viewer-level analytics, as well as a foundation for future monetization opportunities,” added Alex Beach, VP, Business & Product Development, EasyBroadcast. “We are excited to assist in the development of VideoNow, as well as other future projects in partnership with Intelsat.”

Additional Intelsat satellites will be rolled out with the VideoNow service later in 2022. VideoNow is available online as well as in iOS and Android app stores.