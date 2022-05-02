Fetch unveils new Mighty PVR

Fetch TV has begun rolling out its latest Set-Top-Box (STB), the Mighty Gen 4 Personal Video Recorder (PVR).

The Mighty Gen 4 PVR is powered by the latest in chipset and Wi-Fi technology, and represents an upgrade to the very popular Mighty Gen 3 PVR. Fetch also upgraded its puck offering with the introduction of the Mini 4K late last year. The prior versions of the Mighty and Mini were introduced in 2016.

Scott Lorson, CEO Fetch TV, said “Fetch is committed to maintaining our position as the leading Australian aggregation platform, and to delivering on our brand promise of ‘All your entertainment, easy’. We continue to add to our content offering, including the recent addition of Disney+.

Fetch is proud to announce the introduction of the Mighty Gen 4 PVR. Innovation is in our DNA, and we continue to leverage technology advances to enhance the user experience and future proof the Fetch hardware offering. If the early reviews are anything to go by, the Mighty Gen 4 PVR will be a clear market leader.”

The new Fetch Mighty Gen 4 PVR retains the same form factor, user interface, functionality and content offering as the current Mighty. Despite the upgraded technical specifications, the RRP will remain unchanged at $449. The Fetch Mighty Gen 4 PVR is now available from leading retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys, and will be rolling out with ISP partners later this year.

Both Gen 4 Fetch boxes are interoperable with earlier versions of the Fetch Mighty and Mini, offering advanced multi-room features including the ability to stream Free-to-Air channels to a Fetch box located in a room where an aerial is not available. Fetch boxes are also fully compatible with the Fetch ‘Mobi’ companion App.