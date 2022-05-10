Eutelsat delivers connectivity to Tuvalu

Eutelsat Communications and The Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation (TTC) have signed a contract for capacity on Eutelsat 172B satellite to support the extension of corporate networks for government offices and key enterprises of the Tuvalu Islands.

Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, TTC will be leveraging the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat 172B to fulfil its commitment to curb the digital divide in isolated areas. According to Eutelsat, this agreement showcases the full-fledge flagship role of satellite in providing a complete connectivity solution to end users.

TTC, the sole provider of telecommunications in Tuvalu, is a state-owned enterprise, which provides telecommunications and ICT services to subscribers on each of the islands and atolls of Tuvalu.

“With this agreement, TTC will leverage the Eutelsat 172B satellite to unlock corporate networks for government agencies and businesses on the islands,” advised Christophe Cazes, Eutelsat’s Regional Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region. “It exemplifies yet again how satellites today are an essential technology in ensuring governments, businesses and other institutions can meet their connectivity goals.”

“Satellites are extremely well adapted to connect islands that are, by their very definition, cut-off and isolated from terrestrial networks,” added Tenanoia Simona, CEO of TTC. “We are delighted to be able to work with Eutelsat to bring this much awaited connectivity service into our Islands, that will push the development of Tuvalu forward.”