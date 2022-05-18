Arqiva launches Arqade ecosystem

UK communications infrastructure and media services provider Arqiva has launched Arqade, a self-service pay-per-use interchange for rights holders, broadcasters and platform operators. The cloud-based platform, which can also take content from conventional fibre and satellite inputs, delivers to TV channels, platforms and online services for streaming and video publishing – all with monitoring and end-to-end technical management by Arqiva.

According to Arqiva, in a competitive landscape, rights holders are seeking the flexibility to test new markets without risking making huge financial commitments. Arqade allows content owners to create and upload content packages to the secure platform, where the permission-based entitlement feature ensures that only those with appropriate rights can gain access. Through this flexible and low-cost model, rights holders can increase rights sales and boost revenues.

It suggests that for broadcasters and platform operators focused on simplifying the acquisition and distribution of content to target new audiences, Arqade offers a streamlined way to discover new cloud-native content in one place, allocate costs accurately, create new channels or fill live event schedules. Distributors can trial new services, break new markets and direct budget back into programming by leveraging the scale and flexibility of public cloud for distribution, and removing operational complexities of managing underlying infrastructure. Arqade simplifies the content delivery process as automated workflows manage syndication and governance, with video delivered in the right formats for target regions and platforms.

Arqade is delivered on a pay-per-use model for both originators and distributors. This flexible commercial model allows costs to be allocated more precisely, and charges only apply when the selected packages and contributions are distributed. The launch reflects Arqiva’s investment in new platforms and services to serve new and existing clients looking to embrace cloud-based delivery of broadcast content.

“Arqade gives rightsholders and channel owners an easy way to syndicate their live and linear content while retaining complete control over access,” explains Greg Burns, Head of Products at Arqiva. “Broadcasters and TV platform operators can now rapidly discover, review and request public packages of channels or events to distribute through their own products and services. Arqade is a simple-to-use shop window for originators and the best way for broadcasters and brands to trial new services, break new markets and increase audiences.”