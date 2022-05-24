Israel: Bezeq to distribute Disney+

Disney has signed a deal with Israeli telco Bezeq to launch the launch the Disney+ streaming service in the country.

Bezeq said its DBS Satellite Services unit (doing business as ‘Yes’) has a three-year agreement to distribute Disney+ through subsidiaries Pelephone Communications and Bezeq International.

According to a statement from Bezeq, “Disney will be entitled to payment based on the number of Subsidiaries’ subscribers purchasing the Disney+ Service, and which shall not be less than the amounts set down in the Agreement, which are not material to the Company”

“The Agreement provides yes with a number of marketing advantages, some of which are subject to approval from the Israel Anti-Trust Authority,” added the company.

