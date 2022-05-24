SUPER RTL launches TOGGO multiscreen service enabled by 3SS

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB) and multiscreen entertainment, has announced that German children’s entertainment provider SUPER RTL has launched its new all-embracing TOGGO kids’ multiscreen entertainment platform.

Enabled by 3SS-engineered apps for web, iOS and Android mobile devices, TOGGO breaks new ground with its wide-ranging cross-content offering for children aged 0-13 years. Alongside many of Germany’s most popular kids’ TV shows from SUPER RTL, TOGGO offers videos, a wide array of games, audiobooks and features its own dedicated digital radio station, TOGGO Radio.

Available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, TOGGO’s rich and diverse variety of content is engagingly presented in a new and highly playful UI/UX co-designed and engineered by 3SS, making TOGGO a kid-centric interactive entertainment portal like no other.

The new multiscreen service is brought to life thanks to 3Ready, 3SS’ award winning Entertainment Ecosystem which enables service providers to launch seamless experiences on all screens, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. As with earlier projects for SUPER RTL, 3SS specialists again worked in close, highly successful and communicative partnership with the broadcaster’s in-house teams.

TOGGO is a gamified experience, full of animation. Each page has its own context-specific background. Viewers can use a fun animated mouse cursor on the web app. Games previews are played when the viewer hovers over ‘game cards’. Also, 3SS developed a facility called ‘Interaction module‘ in which the broadcaster can ask questions live to viewers (e.g. What song should we play on the Radio now?) and viewers can submit their answers.

“TOGGO is made just for kids,” comments Robert Dube, Head of Product TOGGO Digital at SUPER RTL Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG.

“Very frequently in our industry, entertainment offerings for children are, at their core, services for grown-ups which have merely been tweaked. Bringing top-quality original content to children’s TV is a long-standing core value for us at SUPER RTL: We built TOGGO from scratch, based on extensive research, keeping kids’ needs front-of-mind all along the way,” Dube explains.

“From the outset, we wanted TOGGO to be truly different, really fun, and thanks to 3Ready’s inherent flexibility, we’re able to efficiently create, manage and deliver a superb and harmonious viewing experience to kids on all their devices,” Dube added.

The debut of TOGGO multiscreen apps further builds on the established partnership between SUPER RTL and 3SS; it follows earlier launches of 3SS-engineered TOGGO apps for Fire TV and Android TV sets based on highly successful viewer testing.

“Launching TOGGO on web, iOS and Android is a landmark achievement for us, and we’re very proud of it,” says Dube. “Once again, 3SS has been a fantastic partner; we truly appreciate the creativity, positivity and deep engineering prowess of the 3SS team who have played a huge part in the success of this project.”

3Ready Control Center – Unified experience management with A/B testing for harmonious UX

By choosing 3Ready Control Center, SUPER RTL can manage all TOGGO apps and curate content from all sources in real-time – optimizing the entire experience – all from a single location. A/B testing capability means SUPER RTL can test and try out new features. The broadcaster therefore can roll out service innovations confident of viewer acceptance. Meanwhile, the kids watching benefit from advanced 3Ready-powered UX harmonised across devices.

Complementing 3Ready apps and Control Center, SUPER RTL is additionally benefitting from deploying the 3Ready Mediation Layer. This is a cloud-based component in the 3Ready Framework that acts as a universal interconnection between the broadcaster’s system elements and the 3Ready platform. It allows TOGGO’s system components to be managed more efficiently and enhances service scalability.

“We are so proud that SUPER RTL continues to trust us to help deliver amazing products and services to young people,” says Kai-Christian Borchers, 3SS Managing Director.

“TOGGO is perfect proof that if you keep your focus squarely and continuously on meeting the needs of your audience, in this case kids, what you produce will deliver maximum value to those viewers as a result,” Borchers added.

SUPER RTL continues to benefit from its adoption of modern principles of agile development. Embracing “SAFe” (Scaled Agile Framework) results in greater efficiency in product development, individuals and teams who are more engaged and motivated, and higher-quality services with accelerated time-to-market.

Consistent with agile methodologies, this project was managed with continuous development, simultaneous testing and quality assurance, and a high level of interactive communication.