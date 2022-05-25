Banijay Rights collaborates with Amagi to go FAST

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced its partnership with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of world-leading independent TV producer Banijay, to drive its Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) strategy worldwide. Amagi has facilitated channel creation, distribution and monetisation for Banijay Rights on key FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Freevee, LG Channels and more.

Banijay is one of the largest content producers and distributors of TV content in the world and has a multi-genre catalog of 130,000 hours of original standout programming that includes hit shows such as Survivor, Black Mirror, MasterChef and more.

Meanwhile, Amagi is the torchbearer of the global FAST ecosystem having established early leadership in the domain with 50+ FAST platform partnerships and 100 other OTT platform partnerships.

“As a key member of the content marketplace, connecting premium content providers with the most sought-after OTT platforms, we were ecstatic to collaborate with Banijay Rights,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It’s exactly where a media powerhouse like Banijay Rights should be, and we’re thrilled to have facilitated that.”

Banijay Rights has also sought to leverage the benefits of Amagi’s cutting-edge cloud-led innovations to amplify their reach and revenue in the FAST space. Amagi CLOUDPORT – one of the key solutions that Banijay Rights has availed – is a versatile cloud-built channel playout and distribution solution, with its ability to centrally manage multi-country feeds and improve the efficiency of large broadcast operations. Other solutions such as Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi PLANNER have been utilized by Banijay Rights for dynamic ad insertion and automated content scheduling, delivering a seamless ad and program experience to their viewers.

“At Banijay Rights we are uncompromising in our commitment to quality, and we’ve always associated ourselves with content projects that are powerful and transformative. Our choice of technology partners is no different – and we look forward to accomplishing great things with Amagi,” said Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.