ViewSonic’s 4K ‘short-throw’ laser projector

ViewSonic has introduced a new 4K ultra-short throw laser home theatre projector (the X2000B-4K model). The projector features high-speed Wi-Fi that allows users to wirelessly share and stream videos and movies from compatible smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

Users can place the unit just a few inches away from a wall and still deliver a 100” image

In addition, Bluetooth-in and Bluetooth-out enables users to utilise the projector as a Bluetooth soundbar or output the audio to their own Bluetooth headset. With native 4K Ultra HD resolution and 2000 ANSI lumens of brightness, the X2000B-4K laser projector delivers a home theatre experience like no other, claims ViewSonic.

“The 0.22 ultra-short throw lens ensures that the projector can be placed just a few inches away from a wall or screen and project an image up to 100-inches. Whether simply placed on a media stand or mounted to the ceiling, set-up of the projector is simple, and can be used on flat screens, curved walls, and everything in between thanks to its flexible 4-corner adjustment and 60 points correction warping capabilities,” says ViewSonic

“Dual, built-in 50W Harman Kardon customized speakers deliver room-filling audio for engrossing sound, while Dolby and DTS support provides premium surround sound (5.1 channel recommended) with intense, resonant audio reproduction. With HDR/HLG support, Rec.709 compatibility and ViewSonic’s exclusive Cinema SuperColor technology, the X2000B-4K projector produces super vivid and lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience,” states ViewSonic.

“We’re excited to introduce the X2000B-4K ultra-short throw laser projector. It’s one of the latest lamp-free options we developed for a great home entertainment experience,” said Mia Shen, Sr. business line manager of projectors at ViewSonic. “It offers enhanced colors, and the integrated Wi-Fi connectivity allows screen mirroring directly from smart devices to the big screen, making content streaming easy. This projector is engineered with latest generation laser phosphor technology and can deliver up to 20,000* hours of use

The unit is priced at $2,899 (€2,700) in the US.