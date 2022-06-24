Viasat offers “fastest-ever” Internet plan

California-based Viasat has introduced what it describes as its “fastest-ever” internet service plan.

Customers in select US markets can now subscribe to Viasat’s new residential plans that will offer “blazing high-speed connections”, allowing customers to do more, faster – from downloading and streaming more movies, videos and content to enjoying a speedier web browsing experience.

“Viasat’s New Choice home internet plans will give US consumers more options in selecting the right internet service to meet their speed and data needs by offering five enhanced service plans that will deliver download speeds up to 25 Mbps and 150 Mbps in select areas. Viasat’s New Choice home internet plans are available [immediately], in select markets, with plans to roll out nationwide,” said the company.

Steven Mesnick, general manager of US broadband at Viasat, commented: “With the launch of these New Choice home internet plans, we are introducing a new satellite internet experience to help meet the evolving needs of residential consumers. By optimszing our satellite network, we expect to deliver more data at faster speeds, more consistently. These speeds will enable us to provide the experience that our customers desire. Our new service plans demonstrate a technological achievement that we are proud of: delivering 100 times the speed compared to the first service plans we offered when we entered the residential internet market ten years ago with the launch of ViaSat-1. We are committed to innovation so that our customers can do more, faster.”

Pricing starts at $49.99 per month.