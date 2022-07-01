UEFA hat-trick for Canal+

French pay-TV operator Canal+ has, for the first time, secured exclusive rights to UEFA’s three premier club football tournaments: the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Europa Conference League. The three-season deal covers 2024/2025 though to 2026/2027.



Canal + will also for the first time, offer its subscribers the progress of the leading French clubs and more matches thanks to the new tournament format, with one additional French team UEFA Champions League; twice as many French sides shown each match day; 550 games featuring the top European clubs compared with the current 427; a new opening tournament at the beginning of August featuring the previous season’s Champions League winner, and a series running from August to the end of May, with two additional days in January: 60 European nights compared with the current 50.



Canal+’s sports editors note that all European football news will be covered in its flagship shows: Canal Champions Club, Canal Football Club, Canal Sport Club and on the Infosport+ channel. All competitions will be available on myCanal.



“We are very pleased to have acquired, for three seasons starting with the 2024/2025 season, the entirety of European football’s most prestigious competition, as well as the whole of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League,” commented Maxine Saada, Canal+ Chairman. “We warmly thank UEFA and President Aleksander Céferin for their renewed confidence and we salute the great work the team undertook. It’s a great joy to be able to offer our subscribers, who widely follow the UEFA Champions League and European football, even more matches and shows. They will also benefit, up until 2026/2027, from matches featuring leading French and European clubs on their screens, thanks to Canal+.”