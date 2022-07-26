Anti-piracy win for Mediaset

With the broadcaster describing it as another step forward for the defence of producers’ content from online piracy, a Rome court has ordered online platform Rojadirecta to compensate Mediaset for violation of audiovisual copyright with commercial exploitation.

The Court ascertained Rojadirecta’s full responsibility for having made available to the public in an unlawful and systematic manner all the sports rights acquired by Mediaset since 2010.

Rojadirecta was ordered to indemnify Mediaset with the sum of €529,579.50 plus €24,786.00 in interest and legal fees.