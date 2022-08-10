BBC: 57m streams for Commonwealth Games

BBC Sport’s coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was streamed a record-breaking 57.1 million times during the 11-day event. This was over six times the amount of streams seen in previous years, with a total of 9 million for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and 8.2 million for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Some 28.6 million people watched this year’s Games on BBC TV in total, with the highest peak being 6.6 million ahead of the men and women’s 100m backstroke and breaststroke finals on day 3, followed by the Opening Ceremony, which had a 5 minute peak of 5.2 million viewers.

A peak of 5.1 million watched the result of the women’s 4x400m relay final, 4.8 million tuned into the Closing Ceremony, the men’s 200m final saw 4.2 million viewers and 4.1 million watched Adam Peaty take gold at the men’s 50m Breaststroke final.

There were 14.3 million visitors to the BBC Sport website for the latest news and analysis and highlights were viewed 10.7 million times.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “All corners of the BBC have been right at the heart of the action in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and we are proud to have brought the best of the live action and medal moments to our audiences. In what has been an already unforgettable summer of sport, we are thrilled to achieve a record-breaking Games and to further showcase Birmingham as a dynamic, exciting city with a truly rich heritage.”